China's donation of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Mauritania

March 25, 2021

NOUAKCHOTT, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Mauritania received on Wednesday the Chinese government's donation of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine and medical ventilators.

Mauritanian Health Minister Mohamed Nedhirou Ould Hamed welcomed the donation at Nouakchott Oumtounsy International Airport, along with the Charge d'Affaires ad interim of Chinese Embassy in Mauritania, Wang Jian.

On behalf of the Mauritanian government and people, Hamed thanked the Chinese government and people for the donation and supports during Mauritania's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"This gesture of friendship and solidarity illustrates the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of health in general, and in particular, the bilateral cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the minister said.

For his part, Wang Jian said that China's donation of COVID-19 vaccine to Mauritania implements the important consensus between the presidents of the two countries.

"It also shows the longstanding affection of the Chinese people for the Mauritanian people, and opens a new page for the active cooperation of the two countries in public health," he added.

Wang stressed that the Chinese side is willing to work together with the others in order to push forward international anti-epidemic cooperation and to jointly build a global community of health for all.

According to the latest update of Mauritania's health ministry, the country has recorded a total of 17,690 positive cases for coronavirus, including 447 deaths and 16,947 recoveries.

