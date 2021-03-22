Benin receives a batch of Sinovac vaccine
COTONOU, March 22 (Xinhua) -- A batch of coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, on Sunday evening.
"I salute the Chinese government which, through the cooperation between our two countries, has supported the Beninese authorities in their efforts to fight the pandemic, since the appearance of the first case of COVID-19 on the territory of Benin on March 16, 2020," said Health Minister Benjamin Hounkpatin as he welcomed the vaccines at Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport.
For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Benin Peng Jingtao noted that the arrival of the Chinese vaccine in Benin, is part of the cooperation and solidarity between the two countries to fight against COVID-19.
"Since the start of the pandemic in Benin, cooperation between the two countries has been exemplary, pragmatic and effective. The Chinese vaccine is a global public good accessible to all developing countries, especially African countries," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Niger receives COVID-19 vaccines donated by China
- Namibia receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China
- Zimbabwe receives second batch of Chinese vaccines
- China to provide COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers at early date: FM spokesperson
- China approves its fourth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
- China to donate 300,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to UN peacekeepers
- Dedicated diplomats excel overseas during pandemic
- Pakistani president, wife receive Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine jabs
- China to continue COVID-19 vaccine aid, export: official
- Chinese authority in HKSAR issues easier visa policy for foreigners inoculated with Chinese vaccine
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.