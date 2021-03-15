Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Mar 15, 2021
China to continue COVID-19 vaccine aid, export: official

(Xinhua)    16:49, March 15, 2021

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to export COVID-19 vaccines, while ensuring domestic needs are met, a Chinese official said Monday.

"China's production capacity will continue to be released and output will continue to expand, and so will our supply both at home and abroad," said Tian Yulong, chief engineer at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, at a press conference.

China has provided vaccine aid to more than 50 countries and exported the jab to 27 nations, data by the Foreign Ministry showed at the end of February, said Tian.

"I believe that China's high-quality and safe vaccines will be welcomed by more countries, and we are willing to make more efforts in this regard," Tian added.

