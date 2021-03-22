China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Hungary

(CGTN) 16:01, March 22, 2021

China's CanSino Biologics Inc (CanSinoBIO) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for emergency use in Hungary, making it the second Chinese vaccine to receive approval in the European country.

The Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition approved the vaccine, with the trade name Convidecia, based on the interim results of its phase III trial, the company said in a statement.