No geopolitical purpose, political strings behind PLA's COVID-19 vaccine aid: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:33, March 26, 2021

A handover ceremony of a batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccine is held at Noor Khan Air Base near Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 vaccine assistance provided by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to some foreign militaries is not out of any geopolitical calculation or attached to political strings, a Chinese military spokesperson said Thursday.

Upon approval by the Central Military Commission, the PLA recently sent several batches of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pakistani, Cambodian, Mongolian and Philippine militaries, according to Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

This is part of China's efforts to fulfill its international commitments and make its vaccines global public goods, Ren said, adding that the move has been highly recognized and widely welcomed by the international community.

Officials of the recipient countries' governments and militaries have expressed their thanks to China in multiple forms, Ren said.

He said the Chinese military will further work with foreign militaries in fighting the virus, deepen practical cooperation in dealing with unconventional security threats and make new contributions to the building of a global community of health for all and to world peace and stability.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)