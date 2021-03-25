Shanghai to vaccinate foreigners against COVID-19

Xinhua) 08:44, March 25, 2021

SHANGHAI, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Municipality will administer COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners in the city from March 29 on a voluntary basis.

Foreign citizens who are covered by the local health insurance program will enjoy the same policy as the insured Chinese people do, and those not covered will be charged 100 yuan (about 15 U.S. dollars) per dose, according to the municipal health commission.

The vaccines are domestically developed, and two doses will be administered to each recipient.

Those of an eligible age can make a reservation to be vaccinated via the app Jiankangyun, meaning "health cloud," and need to show their passports or other identification documents at the designated sites.

Starting on Thursday, elderly Chinese people over 60 years of age in the city will be included in the target population for COVID-19 vaccination.

