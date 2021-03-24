Many Americans struggling with mental health as pandemic enters second year: Pew Research Center

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:30, March 24, 2021

One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, about 21 percent of US adults are experiencing high levels of psychological distress, including nearly three-in-ten who say the outbreak has changed their lives in "a major way", a new survey from Pew Research Center showed.

The survey was conducted online from Feb 16-21 among 10,121 members of Pew Research Center's American Trends Panel.

Concerns about both the personal health and the financial threats from the pandemic are associated with high levels of psychological distress, an analysis published by the research center said.

The analysis said high levels of distress are being experienced by those who say the coronavirus outbreak is a major threat to their personal financial situation or to their personal health.

In the survey, young adults stand out for exhibiting higher levels of psychological distress than other age groups. The shutdowns have disrupted job opportunities, college experiences, and the mixing and mingling that marks the transition to adulthood.

According to the analysis, psychological distress is especially common among adults ages 18 to 29, those with lower family incomes and those who have a disability or health condition that keeps them from participating fully in work, school, housework or other activities.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)