Shanghai to offer COVID-19 vaccines to foreign residents starting March 29

People's Daily Online) 16:21, March 24, 2021

East China’s Shanghai has announced an inoculation plan for foreign residents of the city, the information office of the municipality said via its WeChat account on March 23.

A staff member displays samples of the COVID-19 inactivated vaccine at Sinovac Biotech Ltd., in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Foreigners of the appropriate age in the city who want to be vaccinated can make an appointment online through a health app. The city is using domestic two-dose inactivated vaccines.

Foreigners who have social insurance in Shanghai will enjoy the same policy as Chinese nationals. The procedure will cost those without insurance 100 yuan ($15.35) per dose.

Foreign residents who want to be vaccinated should follow the relevant procedure, such as signing an informed consent and a disclaimer of undertaking.

