China issues report on U.S. human rights violations
A man wearing a face mask walks past the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 24, 2021. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Xinhua)
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday issued the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020.
The report said Washington's incompetent pandemic containment led to tragic outcomes and that American democracy disorder triggered political chaos.
Ethnic minorities suffered racial discrimination and continuous social unrest threatened public security in the United States, it said.
The report also drew attention to the growing polarization between the rich and the poor that aggravated social inequality in America.
The U.S. trampling on international rules resulted in humanitarian disasters, it added.
Full text: The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text: The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020
- Report urges U.S. to drop double standards on human rights
- U.S. ethnic minorities devastated by racial discrimination: report
- Continuous social unrest threatens public safety in U.S.: report
- Report reveals incompetent U.S. pandemic containment in 2020
- Growing polarization between rich, poor aggravates social inequality in U.S.: report
- U.S. trampling on international rules results in humanitarian disasters: report
- Commentary: All roads lead to better human rights
- UN rights body adopts China-sponsored resolution on human rights cooperation
- Commentary: Stop meddling in China's internal affairs under guise of human rights
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.