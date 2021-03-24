UN rights body adopts China-sponsored resolution on human rights cooperation

Xinhua) 08:15, March 24, 2021

An outside view of the United Nations headquarters in New York. [File phone/Xinhua]

GENEVA, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Tuesday adopted a China-sponsored resolution, calling on the states and other stakeholders to engage in constructive and genuine dialogue and cooperation in the field of human rights, based on universality, impartiality, objectivity, indivisibility, non-selectivity, non-politicization, equality and mutual respect.

The resolution, titled "Promoting Mutually Beneficial Cooperation in the Field of Human Rights," also calls upon all states to uphold multilateralism and encourages other stakeholders, including international, regional and non-governmental organizations, to contribute actively to this endeavor.

It emphasizes that international cooperation should be actively carried out to effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.

It also proposes that the Human Rights Council hold a meeting in a timely manner on the promotion and protection of the human rights of persons in vulnerable and marginalized situations during and after the pandemic in order to better share experiences and good practices.

Introducing the draft resolution to the UN body, Chen Xu, head of the Chinese Mission to the UN in Geneva, said: "The pandemic once again shows that countries must step up consultation and cooperation, and uphold and practice multilateralism so as to effectively address global challenges, promote peace and development, and realize the goal of full enjoyment of human rights by all."

To this end, he explained, China and the resolution's co-sponsors including Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, Iran, Syria, Venezuela and a number of other countries, called for upholding multilateralism, conducting constructive dialogue and cooperation on the basis of equality and mutual respect, strengthening human rights technical assistance and capacity-building, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly building a community of shared future for human beings.

According to the Chinese diplomat, before presenting the draft resolution, China had, in a transparent, open and constructive manner, held two informal consultations, exchanged ideas with various parties and took on board reasonable suggestions for amendment.

"China's initiative on the promotion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of human rights is in line with the shared aspiration of the international community," Chen said.

