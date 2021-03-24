Report reveals incompetent U.S. pandemic containment in 2020

Xinhua) 16:18, March 24, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The chaotic response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020 has led to dire consequences, according to the Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020, which was released on Wednesday.

With a population of less than 5 percent of the world's total, the United States accounted for more than 25 percent of all the confirmed cases and nearly 20 percent of the deaths by the end of February, said the report issued by the State Council Information Office.

The report cited epidemiologist and former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) William Foege, who called the pandemic "a slaughter" to the United States.

The then national leaders of the United States ignored warnings from experts, downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, and released misleading signals to the public, said the report.

In addition, the report pointed out that the United States was too slow in locking down cities and limiting social contact, but too hasty to restart the economy due to political concerns.

It also summarized the greater threat of infection facing vulnerable groups in the United States, including senior citizens, the poor, the handicapped, the homeless and inmates.

The out-of-control pandemic had brought Americans psychological pressure, leaving people stressed and isolated, according to the report.

