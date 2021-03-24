Report urges U.S. to drop double standards on human rights

Xinhua) 16:22, March 24, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A report on human rights violations in the United States in 2020, released on Wednesday, urged Washington to drop hypocrisy and double standards on human rights.

Last year saw the COVID-19 epidemic in America go out of control, accompanied by political disorder, inter-ethnic conflicts, and social division, according to the report, issued by China's State Council Information Office.

"It further added to the human rights violations in the country, the so-called 'city upon a hill' and 'beacon of democracy'," said the report.

The report said that due to its government's reckless response, the epidemic went out of control in the United States and killed more than 500,000 Americans.

Money-tainted politics is turning U.S. elections into a "one-man show" of the wealthy class and people's confidence in the American democratic system hit a 20-year low, it said.

The report said ethnic minority groups suffered systematic racial discrimination in the United States where "one in four young Asian Americans has been the target of racial bullying."

It cited the death of African American George Floyd, who died after being brutally kneeled on his neck by a white police officer. The U.S. government suppressed ensuing protests by force, arresting more than 10,000 people.

"The U.S. government, instead of introspecting on its own terrible human rights record, kept making irresponsible remarks on the human rights situation in other countries, exposing its double standards and hypocrisy on human rights," the report said.

It urged the U.S. side to "drop hypocrisy, bullying, 'Big Stick' and double standards" and work with the international community to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)