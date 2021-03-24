Video: We Are China

Full text: The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020

Xinhua) 16:30, March 24, 2021

BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday issued a report on the human rights situation in the United States.

The report, titled "The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Please see the attachment for the document.

