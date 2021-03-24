Home>>
Full text: The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020
(Xinhua) 16:30, March 24, 2021
BEIJING, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday issued a report on the human rights situation in the United States.
The report, titled "The Report on Human Rights Violations in the United States in 2020," was released by the State Council Information Office.
Please see the attachment for the document.
