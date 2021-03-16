Shanghai rolls out mobile operation vehicles to neuter stray cats in communities

Shanghai is employing vans fitted out as operating rooms to carry out free neutering services in residential communities in an effort to tackle the problem of stray cats.

A volunteer carries a stray cat to the TNR van in a residential community in Fengxian district, Shanghai. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

On March 14, four stray cats in a community in Fengxian district were neutered using the service in a trap, neuter, and return (TNR) van, which is equipped with an operating table, anesthesia equipment, lighting equipment, and disinfection supplies.

These were the first cats to be neutered in a community this year, with all the operations being performed successfully, according to a volunteer veterinarian who completed the procedures. The whole process for all four cats, including preparation, surgery, and observation, lasted about two hours in total.

Photo shows a stray cat that will undergo a sterilization surgery. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The service is paid for by the Shanghai Public Service Foundation of Volunteers. Zhou Min, deputy secretary-general of the foundation, said sterilization is one of the most effective methods to bring the booming stray cat and dog populations under control.

In late December last year, the Shanghai municipal office of the Spiritual Civilization Development Steering Commission and the Shanghai Pet Industry Association launched TNR vans to provide neutering services for stray animals in communities and to effectively address sanitation problems caused by stray animals.

Photo shows volunteers who came to perform sterilization surgery for stray cats in a community in Fengxian district, Shanghai. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

So far, all the neuter surgeries to be performed in the TNR vans scheduled for this year have already been fully reserved. Shanghai also released a three-year pet-raising plan and established a rescue and adoption service center for small animals.

The TNR van (Photo/Chinanews.com)