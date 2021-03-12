Young bricklayer’s way up to a lawmaker reflects vitality of China’s progress

Zou Bin, a 25-year-old bricklayer from central China's Hunan province, has worked his way up to become a grassroots deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislative body.

Born in a remote village in Hunan, the young man paved his way to China's national legislature step by step, just like what he does day in and day out on his post – building one house after another with brick and mortar.

When he was a fresh starter, Zou was laughed at by his co-workers as he tore down and re-built a wall that he believed to have failed to meet standards.

Photo shows Zou Bin, a grassroots deputy to the National People's Congress. (People’s Daily Online/Chen Bin)

It is precisely through his continued practice and by gaining mastery over the craftsman's spirit that Zou has finally made it to the top of his trade.

In 2014, Zhou was crowned the champion in a bricklaying competition organized by his company. In August 2015, he competed on behalf of China in the 43rd WorldSkills Competition held in Brazil, where he set a record for China in this field.

Zou's story serves as a vivid example showing that young people can make a real difference in their career through hard work and speak out for people in their industry at the country’s top national-level meeting.

"I want to encourage my fellow migrant workers to effectively perform their duties and be true 'craftsmen' so as to contribute to the Chinese Dream," the young man told the press ahead of the second plenary meeting of the fourth session of the 13th NPC, which opened in Beijing on March 8. The man also advocated for more chances for blue-collar workers to become skillful technicians.

The man's story of rising up the ranks is also attributable to China's sustained urbanization drive. Since 2012, China has witnessed rapid economic and social development, which has provided unlimited possibilities for individuals to change their destinies.

During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), China granted urban residency to 100 million people from rural areas and other permanent residents without local household registrations, having completed the rebuilding of both rundown areas and urban villages encompassing roughly 100 million additional people.

Meanwhile, the country permitted around 100 million rural residents to take up residency in local towns and cities in the central and western regions. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China will raise the percentage of permanent urban residents to 65 percent of the population, which is poised to help more people change their fate and make a mark in their career.

Zou's achievements can also be attributed to the favorable working environment in his hometown. Since last year, Hunan province has done a good job in ensuring employment stability and job security. The province has sent 9.24 million migrant workers back to their work posts and added 724,000 urban jobs, laying a solid foundation for young people like Zou to shine in their own trade.