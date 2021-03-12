China unveils its first COVID-19 vaccination vehicle

China’s first COVID-19 vaccination vehicle in which vaccine recipients will no longer have to go to a specific site but can get a shot on their very own doorstep will be put into use starting in April, first in places including Beijing and north China’s Hebei province, as reported by Beijing Daily.

(Photo/Beijing Daily App)

The inside of the vehicle resembles that of a bus, only with fewer seats. It has two vaccine storage boxes that are able to transmit data and refrigerate the vaccines at a constant temperature, connected to an electric charge with a voltage of 220 volts, according to Beijing-headquartered commercial vehicle manufacturer Foton Motor, the vehicle’s maker.

Mounted outside the door of the vehicle is a facial recognition system that also takes the body temperature of vaccine recipients. The whole vaccination process will be carried out inside the vehicle. After getting a shot, vaccine recipients are required to remain under observation outside of the vehicle.

(Photo/Beijing Daily App)

“The car is covered by a Wi-Fi system and a 5G network for faster data transmission,” said Cheng Hua, product executive with the business division of Foton Motor. The car manufacturer disclosed that it can produce 12 such vehicles in one day.