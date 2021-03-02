China's "Pole of Cold" develops into tourism hot spot

Genhe city in north China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, known as China's "Pole of Cold", has made solid progress in developing eco-tourism by tapping into its abundant ice and snow resources and unique ethnic culture.

People participate in a reindeer-pulled sled race in Aoluguya Ewenki autonomous township in Hulunbuir, North China's Inner Mongolia autonomous region, Dec 25, 2019. (chinadaily.com.cn/Wang Zheng)

The city was dubbed China's "Pole of Cold" after Jingling in Jinhe town in the city set the record for the country's lowest recorded temperature - minus 58 degrees Celsius - in 2009.

Lengji, the nearest village to Jingling, is 13 kilometers away. After banning commercial logging, the village made use of its unique "cold resources" and forest resources, and turned itself into a renowned tourist attraction.

It has developed a series of winter tourism programs such as snowmobiling, horse-drawn sleigh rides and dog sledding. Visitors can also witness the spectacle of hot water instantly freezing in the cold air.

Genhe is also home to a national wetland park, which attracts many tourists from near and far thanks to its magnificent natural scenery and high quality of planning.

The city has also turned Aoluguya township into a tourist attraction that has become famous worldwide, where visitors can enjoy the mysterious charm of the unique folk culture of the Ewenki ethnic group.

The Ewenki people, known as "the last hunting tribe in the world", mostly hunted for a living and settled in the township until 1965. The local government completed a relocation program in the township and helped the Ewenki people integrate tourism with their unique culture.

In 2010, Aoluguya established a team to put on commercial shows and recreate scenes of Ewenki families moving around the forest with reindeers.

In recent years, the township's unique ethnic culture has attracted more and more visitors and boosted the incomes of the Ewenki people.

Thanks to the lively shows, tourists usually extend their stays there from two and a half hours to two days, further fuelling the development of the township's tourism sector.