In 2020, Pu'er City will achieve a local GDP of 94.542 billion yuan, an increase of 2.5% over the previous year. Among them, the added value of the primary industry was 23.513 billion yuan, an increase of 5.8%; the added value of the secondary industry was 22.862 billion yuan, a decrease of 4.2%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 48.166 billion yuan, an increase of 5.0%.