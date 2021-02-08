Pu'er issued 305,600 Purchase Vouchers

On February 4, Pu'er City began to issue "Pu'er Purchase Vouchers."

A total of approx. 305,600 "Pu'er purchase vouchers" were issued this time, including 9 types of electronic consumer vouchers for automobiles, supermarkets, catering, household appliances, and 5G mobile phones, as well as offline refined oil vouchers and "love" vouchers.

The event started at 0:00 on February 4, 2021, with an average of 5 days as a cycle. Consumers who received the voucher need go to the designated merchant to use it during the cycle.