Taiwan continues strict COVID-19 control measures

TAIPEI, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan will continue to impose strict epidemic control measures from March 1 as the COVID-19 pandemic remained severe across the world, the local epidemic monitoring agency said Monday.

Besides a negative COVID-19 test result within three days is needed when boarding the flight to Taiwan, passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at either a quarantine hotel room, designated quarantine center or at a private home where only the person in quarantine lives, the agency said at a press briefing.

People will have to wear face masks at public venues such as hospitals, schools, exhibition halls and aboard public transports, the agency said.

The set of epidemic control measures has taken effect since Dec. 1 last year in wake of the surging COVID-19 pandemic in winter and was scheduled to end on Feb. 28.

However, the agency said the ban of drinking and eating on high-speed trains in Taiwan will be lifted from March 1.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Taiwan stood at 942 as of Monday. Nine of them have died, 893 have recovered, and 40 remain hospitalized, according to the agency.