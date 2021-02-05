"When Koala Meets Panda" 2020 China-Australia Short Video Contest Awards announced

SYDNEY, Feb. 4 (People's Daily Online) -- The Online Award Ceremony for "When Koala Meets Panda" 2020 China-Australia Short Video Contest was held on February 1, 2021. With over 1 million views on China's social media platforms, the Final Award went to Xu Ding and Kkye Hall with their video "Stereotype."

The Online Award Ceremony of “When Koala Meets Panda” 2020 China-Australia Short Video Contest

The contest is hosted by the Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane and organized by People's Daily Online Australia. The Online Award Ceremony was hosted by Amy Lyons, the Final Award winner of "When Koala Meets Panda" 2017 China-Australia Short Video Contest and Youtuber, who creates content about traveling and Chinese culture.

This contest invites and encourages Australians and Chinese international students to make videos to show interesting cultural similarities or differences between China and Australia, aiming to deepen mutual understanding between the two countries, build up the relationship between Chinese and Australians, and promote cultural exchanges. From September 1 to Nov. 30, 2020, nearly 90 entries were received from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok. The short videos record the participants' life experiences in China or Australia and reveal the cultural differences under their personal understanding.

The Final Award go to Xu Ding and Kkye Hall with their video “Stereotype”

Reviewed by a professional judging panel formed with well-known Australian TV presenters, producers and academics, 11 Outstanding Awards works and four Individual Awards works were selected on Dec. 21, 2020.

"Best Story Award": 963 Days in Sydney by Yijun Lu and Jiacheng Ma

"Best Experience Award": Celebrate NT with Chinese Poetry by Jiawei Huang

"Best Presentation Award": This is it by Dujia Gao

"Best Editing Award": Stereopy by Xu Ding and Kkye Hall

Dr. Xu Jie, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane gives a speech at the ceremony

Videos of the four Individual Awards were released on the social media platforms in China and received more than 3 million views, with the entry "Stereotype" winning the Most Popular in China Award. At the ceremony, Xu Ding and Kkye Hall received the award, given by Dr. Xu Jie, Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane.

Xu Ding and Kkye Hall are a Chinese-Australian couple who created the entry together. They hope to use the video to eliminate some wrong stereotypes between China and Australia, break down barriers and build a bridge of friendly exchanges between the two countries.

They will be invited to China for a week-long cultural experience trip. "We started making videos in August 2020. This award is really important to us, because it is a validation for us and gives us the confidence to make more meaningful videos in the future."

Colin Mackerras, an Australian sinologist and Emeritus Professor at Griffith University, attends the ceremony

Colin Mackerras, an Australian sinologist and Emeritus Professor at Griffith University, affirmed the positive role played by the contest, saying that the contest held for many years has become a good way for Chinese and Australian people to learn about their respective cultures. The contest is about increasing knowledge, understanding and love for one another and improving relationships between the two countries, he said.

Dr. Xu thanked the participants and judges for their active involvement and support in the competition. "Promoting people-to-people exchanges is our common expectation. I believe diversity is first in our action among civilizations, which in terms promotes mutual learning in our further development. We hope the short video contest encourages Chinese and Australian friends in strengthening communication, exchanges, and friendship by sharing more personal experiences, stories and understanding with each other", he added.