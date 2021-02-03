China resolves drinking water safety issues for impoverished population

China has managed to resolve drinking water safety problems for its impoverished population during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), China Economic Net reported.

The country has given priority to solving drinking water safety problems for impoverished population, upgraded water supply facilities and improved the water quality for rural areas, thereby greatly increasing local people’s life quality.

Children wash up with tap water in Dagze County (now Dagze District) of Lhasa City, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xinhua)

By the end of 2020, the country improved the water quality for more than 270 million rural people, according to Chen Mingzhong, an official from the Ministry of Water Resources.

He added that the country has established a complete water supply system, with 17.1 million impoverished people gaining access to clean water, 88 percent of rural residents receiving centralized water supply, and 83 percent having access to tap water.

During the past five years, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region successfully cracked the hard nut of providing drinkable water.

It launched over 400 projects to ensure drinking water safety, and made clean water accessible to all impoverished people, including 67 villages in the heartland of desert and high mountains, and cold or remote areas. Now 90 percent of the rural residents in the region have access to tap water, which is above national level.

During the past two years, the Chinese government injected 3.96 billion yuan (about 612 million dollars) to improve water supply facilities.

Sanmiao village in Huaian city of east China’s Jiangsu province had relied on well water for the past two decades. The water quality was not good enough, and had worsened as the infrastructure became old.

To solve the problem, the local government, together with water supply companies, carried out a comprehensive survey of water supply systems in rural areas, and improved 24 kilometers of pipelines connecting 901 households of Sanmiao and another village. The town also linked the pipelines with the municipal water distribution system, benefiting 4,700 villagers.

In 2020, about 9.75 million villagers bid farewell to high-fluoride water, while supply of drinking water to 42.33 million people in rural areas had been further improved.

Hebei province in north China, by making use of the middle route of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, and choosing new water sources, made safe drinking water accessible in all its rural areas by the end of October 2020.

Northwest China's Gansu province carried out 121 water projects to turn bitter and salty water into drinkable water in 31 counties by the end of 2020, benefiting 395,200 people.