Universal Studios Beijing completes construction of core zones, ready to open in May

Universal Studios Beijing, the largest joint venture project in the Chinese capital, is now preparing for operation. The theme park expects to welcome its first group of tourists in May this year.

The core construction in the theme park and the Universal Beijing Resort have all been completed after years of endeavors, said Wang Tayi, general manager of the Beijing International Resort Co., Ltd., which owns the resort.

(People’s Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

At present, the theme park is comprehensively preparing for operation, including refining its interior decorations, testing entertainment facilities and digital systems, as well as the rehearsal and training of cast members.

Both Chinese and American teams have launched sincere and in-depth cooperation on engineering, designing and technologies, applying new techniques to build the resort into a new cultural landmark of Beijing and promoting the integrated development of culture and tourism industries, the general manager introduced.

The joint-venture project was built with high standards, quality, and efficiency with massive application of innovative techniques and technologies.

With over 500 Chinese and foreign enterprises contributing to the project, more than 100,000 personnel have joined the construction of the resort, including over 500 top designers and artists from home and abroad.