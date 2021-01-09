Cuba receives donation from China amid COVID-19 pandemic

HAVANA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Cuba received on Friday a batch of ventilators from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the island nation strives to keep the COVID-19 pandemic in check.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi handed over 38 ventilators to Marcelino Medina, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, at a ceremony at the headquarters of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Havana.

Addressing the audience at the handover ceremony, Chen noted "important" collaboration between the two countries, highlighting the unwavering brotherhood that unites China and Cuba.

"We are determined to continue collaborating and working together with the Cuban people, so we can successfully make significant achievements in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Medina thanked the Chinese government and people for the donation, adding that "it is a symbol of the friendship between the two sister nations."

"It reflects how the bilateral cooperation continues to advance, which is mutually beneficial for both sides," said the diplomat.

Since the pandemic emerged on the island in March 2020, the Chinese government, companies and social groups have offered the Caribbean nation various medical supplies.

The Caribbean nation on Friday set a new record of COVID-19 daily case, with 344 people contracting the disease following surging infections over the past few weeks.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island has reached 13,823, with 148 deaths.