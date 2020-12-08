Top Cuban leaders attend celebration marking 60th anniversary of Cuba-China ties

HAVANA, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Top Cuban leaders on Monday attended a ceremony at Havana's Revolution Palace to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and China.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attended the event.

Addressing the audience, Marrero highlighted the excellent bonds that unite the Chinese and Cuban peoples, which are rooted in the principles of "political trust, support and mutual solidarity."

"We feel great satisfaction with the priceless legacy achieved during these 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries," he said, adding that Cuba feels honored to be the first country in Latin America to establish diplomatic ties with China.

Cuba and China defend peace and multilateralism against "hegemonism, unilateralism and extreme protectionism," said Marrero.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Chen Xi noted the importance of the historic friendship between Chinese and Cuban leaders to the development of bilateral relations.

"Solidarity and brotherhood between China and Cuba are not only focused on economic and commercial relations but also in other areas," said the ambassador, who also praised bilateral collaboration in the fields of agriculture, renewable energy, telecommunications and biotechnology.

Notwithstanding the complex international scenario, China and Cuba join efforts to build socialism, he said.

"It has been a path of fight, sacrifice and glory for our peoples," he added.

Earlier this year, Cuba and China held commemorative activities in Havana and Beijing to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The two countries officially established diplomatic relations on Sept. 28, 1960.