Beautiful icefalls on mountain cliffs in NE China’s Heilongjiang attract visitors

(People's Daily Online)    14:05, January 07, 2021

Icefalls in various shapes formed due to a dramatic drop in temperature recently, making a natural attraction in Huma county, Daxing’anling prefecture, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, become a popular site among tourists, Chinanews.com reported on Jan. 5.

Visitors enjoy the scenery of icefalls in Huma county, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

The main icefall on the cliffs of Hongshilazi Mountain, a natural attraction, looks like a giant Buddha sitting with his back to the cliff, with local people giving it the name — “masked jade Buddha statue.”

“This year’s icefalls are more spectacular than those last year thanks to the abundant rainfall last autumn,” Shi Yuhai, a photographer who shoots the icefalls every year, told visitors.

The main icefall is more than 30 meters high, according to Shi, who said that the main icefall and the glittering and translucent “ice curtains,” as well as icicles in the attraction, have created a breathtaking ice sculpture painting.

Visitors enjoy the scenery of icefalls in Huma county, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

“I often saw pictures of the gorgeous icefalls on Hongshilazi Mountain shared by my WeChat friends. Today I can finally see them with my own eyes, and they are even more beautiful than they are in pictures,” said Lu Qiumin, a visitor who came to the attraction for the first time.

As many people can’t visit Huma county this year due to the COVID-19 epidemic, some local photographers have taken a great number of photos of the tourist attractions in the county to allow people in other parts of the country to enjoy the beautiful winter scenery of the locality online. 

Visitors take photos with icefalls in Huma county, northeast China’s Heilongjiang province. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

