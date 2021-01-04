Wild giant panda captured by infrared camera in Pingwu county of SW China’s Sichuan

A wild adult giant panda was found in the protected area of Fushou village, Pingwu county, southwest China’s Sichuan province, according to publicity department of Communist Party of China (CPC) Pingwu county committee, Red Star News reported on Jan. 2.

Captured by an infrared camera positioned in the protected area of Fushou village, it is the first giant panda discovered in the area so far, the publicity department said on Jan. 2.

Photos taken by an infrared camera show an adult wild giant panda ambling in the protected area of Fushou village, Pingwu county, southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo/Media Convergence Center of Pingwu county)

It passed by the camera without looking back, as shown in the three pictures taken by the camera, a staff member of the protected area said.

The protected area of Fushou village, which is adjacent to Laohegou nature reserve in Gaocun township and Tangjiahe National Nature Reserve in Qingchuan county, Sichuan province, is inhabited by protected wild animals including giant pandas, golden snub-nosed monkeys, and black bears.

In April and May 2020, staff members of the protected area of Fushou village found fresh giant panda feces, confirming for the first time that there are traces of giant panda activities in the area.