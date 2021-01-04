China’s total box office revenue surpassed 1.2 billion yuan ($184 million dollars) during the three-day 2021 New Year holiday from Jan. 1 to 3, according to data from the national film industry development special fund management commission, an institution under China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television, Economic View reported on Jan. 4.

Posters of Chinese movies “A Little Red Flower” (Left) and “Warm Hug” (Right). (Photo from Sina Weibo accounts of “A Little Red Flower” and “Warm Hug”)

The country’s daily box office revenue on Jan. 1 exceeded 600 million yuan, a new record for single-day figures of the same period in China’s film history, indicated data from “China box office” app of the national film industry development special fund management commission, showing that more than 30 million people went to the cinema during the 2021 New Year holiday.

Many domestic blockbusters hit theaters during the holiday, including feature film “A Little Red Flower” and comedy “Warm Hug,” which ranked first and second during the holiday in terms of gross box office revenue. The two films’ combined box office revenue in the 2021 New Year holiday reached nearly 800 million yuan, accounting for about 70 percent of the total ticket sales in China during the holiday.

Last year, Chinese mainland achieved a total box office revenue of nearly 20.4 billion yuan, the highest in the world. In 2020, the box office revenue of Chinese-made movies exceeded 17.1 billion yuan, accounting for 83.7 percent of the country’s total.