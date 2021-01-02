Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 2, 2021
Chinese military releases regulations on officer management

(Xinhua)    10:56, January 02, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Approved by Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the CMC has released a set of interim regulations on the management of military officers on active service as well as multiple supporting regulations.

The regulations, effective from Friday, uphold the Party's absolute leadership over the armed forces and focus on combat capabilities.

Improving various policies such as those on the management of officers' career development and their service, welfare and support, the regulations aim to establish a career officers system with Chinese characteristics.

The release of the regulations will help achieve more professional, sophisticated and scientific officer management, and will provide strong organizational guarantee and personnel support for achieving the Party's goal of strengthening the military in the new era and building world class armed forces. 

