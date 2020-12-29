Israeli army says rocket from Gaza fails to hit target

JERUSALEM, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, but failed to reach Israel and fell within the Palestinian enclave, Israel's army said on Tuesday.

The launch triggered sirens in the community of Kibbutz Kerem Shalom near Gaza shortly after midnight between Monday and Tuesday.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that "a launch was recognized in the Gaza Strip which did not cross into Israeli territory."

It was the second time in four days that a projectile has been launched to Israel by Gaza militants. Last Friday night, two rockets were launched from Gaza. Later, Israel launched airstrikes and attacked several sites in Gaza, including a rocket manufacturing facility, underground infrastructure, and a military post belonging to Hamas, a Palestinian movement that runs Gaza.

Rocket attacks from Gaza have decreased over the past months amidst the coronavirus outbreak in Gaza and Israel.