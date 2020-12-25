Facing 'Warrior Wolf' charge, China's diplomacy must speak up for itself

After some Chinese "public intellectuals" with a pro-U.S. stance falsely called China's diplomacy "Wolf Warrior diplomacy,” this fallacy has fallen into the hands of anti-China politicians and media outlets in the U.S. and other western countries, who immediately jumped on the bandwagon.

In the face of smear and slander, Chinese diplomats can neither fight back nor shout back, but only endure the injustice and be gentle and respectful?

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying (Photo/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China)

Why do these small amount of Chinese "public intellectuals" have an inferiority complex that they become slavishly dependent on the anti-China politicians and media outlets? How can these anti-China politicians and media outlets be so conceited that they dictate a sovereign country with the domineering attitude of "only I am allowed to teach you a lesson, but you are not allowed to speak up?”

The "Wolf Warrior diplomacy", another version of "China threat" theory, can be said is a new way to "demonize" China and to distort Chinese diplomacy efforts.

Its purpose is not only to incite foreigners who do not know the truth to hate China, attaching a negative label on Chinese diplomacy, but also to give support to those “public intellectuals" who praise the U.S. without distinguishing between right and wrong, disrupting China's position and taking the edge off of China's spirit.

China does not take the initiative to make trouble. The Chinese nation advocates peace and harmony, and there is no gene in the blood of the Chinese nation to invade others and dominate the world. However, the Chinese nation will not be trampled upon, as it has the tradition of bravely resisting external humiliation.

Since the founding of New China, the Five Principles of Peaceful Co-Existence have become the basic norms in developing state-to-state relations transcending social systems and ideologies.

Over the past 70 years and more, thanks to the hard work of Chinese diplomats, China has friends all over the world. China's diplomacy is known for being magnanimous. It is neither overbearing nor servile, and always honors promises. It never acts like a “boss”, let alone bullying others.

Safeguarding the interests of the country and the people serves as the lofty mission of China's diplomacy. China's dignity should not be insulted and its interests should not be undermined. If any country infringes upon China's judicial sovereignty, China must resolutely fight back, which is the bottom line of China's diplomacy.

At present, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his like have launched vicious attacks on China: they have taken McCarthyism-style discriminatory measures against more than 90 million members of the Communist Party of China, foster "Taiwan independence" forces, create chaos in Hong Kong, scapegoat and slander China, attempt to contain China with its allies, and continue acts of provocation in the South China Sea...

In China, there is a common saying, when a jackal or leopard invades your doorstep, you must pick up a shotgun. Facing the smear and slander, China’s diplomacy must speak up for itself.

In the eyes of the Chinese people, this will be the voice of justice; in the ears of anti-China forces, this will be a solemn warning issued by China. As China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, she doesn’t see any problem in living with that "Wolf Warrior" title, “as long as we are fighting for China's sovereignty, security and development interests, national dignity and honor, and international fairness and justice.”