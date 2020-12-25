China to ensure grain output above 650 bln kg in 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China will take action to ensure the country's total grain output remains above 650 billion kg in the coming year, authorities said Thursday.

The country has also vowed to maintain its sown area above 116.67 million hectares in 2021, Chen Youquan, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, told a press conference.

Guaranteeing sound grain production is a top policy priority for China, said Chen, adding that efforts should be made to optimize planting structure and increase supplies of agricultural products experiencing shortages to ensure food security.

Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 epidemic, China saw its 17th consecutive bumper year in 2020, with grain output reaching nearly 670 billion kg, up 5.65 billion kg or 0.9 percent from a year earlier, data from the ministry showed.

This also marks the sixth consecutive year that the country's total grain production has exceeded 650 billion kg.

The country saw a 704,000-hectare increase in its sown area in 2020, reversing the downward trend from the previous four consecutive years, according to the ministry.

It also said that food supply is expected to be sufficient for the upcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays, China's peak consumption seasons, given adequate inventories of rice and wheat, the sound recovery of the country's hog production and the stable output of fruits and vegetables.