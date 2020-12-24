France reports another 14,929 coronavirus cases

PARIS, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- France reported another 14,929 coronavirus cases and 276 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry.

A total of 24,884 coronavirus patients remained hospitalized, down by 80 compared to the previous day, while 2,710 patients were in intensive care, down by 18.

The country now has a total of 2,505, 875 cases, with 61,978 deaths.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Olivier Veran ruled out a third confinement after the Christmas holidays, which was demanded by several officials and caregivers to stem the spread of the virus and avoid a new surge in January.

The minister, however, admitted that there are currently "too many daily cases" and urged the French to stay vigilant.