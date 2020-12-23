3 police officers shot dead in central France: local media

PARIS, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Three police were shot dead and one wounded in central France on Wednesday, local media reported.

The police officers, who were responding to a call over domestic violence in a remote village in Puy-de-Dome department, were shot by a 48-year-old man when they attempted to rescue a woman who had found shelter on the roof of a house, the reports said.

The man then set fire to the house, which local firefighters were trying to put out, the reports said.

The woman, the reported victim of the domestic violence, has been rescued, the reports said.

Special forces still remained on site.