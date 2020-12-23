Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Apple News

S. Korea to suspend flights to and from Britain amid concerns about COVID-19 variant

(Xinhua)    14:21, December 23, 2020

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's health authorities said on Wednesday that the country will suspend flights coming from and heading to Britain till the end of this year to contain the spread of a new COVID-19 variant found in the European nation.

Yoon Tae-ho, a senior official at the health ministry, told a press briefing that flights from and to Britain will be halted from Wednesday through Dec. 31 to prevent the inflow of the new COVID-19 strain discovered in Britain.

Under the new measures, all entrants from Britain will be placed in a 14-day quarantine, and will be forced to take an additional virus test when the quarantine is lifted.

The new COVID-19 variant, reported in Britain, is known to have been more contagious.

For the past two months, a total of 15 entrants arriving from Britain have tested positive for the virus, including 11 South Koreans and four foreigners.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York