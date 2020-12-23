SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 1,092 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 52,550.

The daily caseload rose above 1,000 in three days, hovering above 100 for 46 days since Nov. 8 due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

For the past week, the daily average number of infections was 1,016.

The cluster infections were traceable to nursing homes, churches, workplaces and gatherings among families and acquaintances.

Of the new cases, 373 were Seoul residents and 299 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Thirty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 5,193.

Seventeen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 739. The total fatality rate stood at 1.41 percent.

A total of 798 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 36,726. The total recovery rate was 69.88 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 3.82 million people, among whom 3,620,912 tested negative for the virus and 153,109 are being checked.