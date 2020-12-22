Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to expand COVID-19 vaccination: expert

(Xinhua)    10:58, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will erect an immunity barrier against COVID-19 via high vaccination rates, an immunization expert said.

Wang Huaqing, chief expert on the immunization program at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told a press conference on Monday that research indicates the herd immunity threshold for novel coronavirus is about 70 percent.

Key population groups are receiving the vaccination first, which will later be expanded to other groups in the country, Wang said, adding that an immunity barrier is established when vaccination rates are sufficiently high.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York