Indian health minister says first COVID-19 vaccine may be available in January

(Xinhua)    16:57, December 21, 2020

NEW DELHI, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Monday said the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the country in January next year.

"I personally feel may be in January in any stage or any week, there can be a time when we can be in a position to give first COVID-19 vaccine shot to the people of India," said Vardhan in an interview with a local television news agency.

The minister said the government's priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. "We do not want any compromise on that (vaccine). Our regulators are analyzing them with seriousness."

At present, there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India.

The government has initiated a preparation for the largest immunization drive in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday morning has reached 10,055,560 and the death toll has risen to 145,810, the federal health ministry said.

