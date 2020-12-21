China's 8-year-old short-track speed skater bounces back to win championship after falling

The video of 8-year-old girl Ma Zihui’s performance in a competition of short-track speed skating has recently gone viral on the Internet.

Falling down as soon as she set off in the 500m quarter-final of the U8 team in the first leg of the 2020-2021 Beijing youth short-track speed skating league, she got up without hesitation and quickly surpassed her opponents, winning the championship.

Ma Zihui (center) (Video grab from Beijing Daily)

Within one day, the video has been liked by over 4 million netizens, with many praising Ma not only for her excellent skills, but for her calmness, tenacious spirit and strong psychological qualities during the competition.

"It made me so excited, as if I was on the racing track by myself," another netizen commented.

Niu Yongqiang, Ma's instructor and a short-track speed skater in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, is also proud of having such an excellent student.

"I am honored to meet such an excellent and brave student in my teaching career," he wrote on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website.

He added that "in the face of the pressure of falling down, we all withstand the pressure, do not give up, and finish every game, taking every opportunity to show ourselves seriously. It also proves that the team has the ability to never give up on life and any competition."