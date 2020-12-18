City in southeast China builds ecological civilization amid development

The city of Sanming, southeast China’s Fujian province, has provided a vivid example of practicing the concept that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” for more than 20 years.

Tourists go sightseeing at a scenic spot in Taining county, Sanming, southeast China’s Fujian province. (People’s Daily/Zhang Wujun)

On April 11, 1997, President Xi Jinping, who at the time was deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Fujian Provincial Committee, paid an inspection visit to Jiangle county in Sanming.

He told villagers that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and it is necessary for people of mountain areas to protect the environment while developing the economy.

Children play at a village in Taining county, Sanming city, southeast China’s Fujian province. (People’s Daily/Zhang Wujun)

For more than two decades, Sanming city has spared no efforts in ecological civilization construction. With a forest coverage rate of 78.73 percent, it is one of the “greenest” prefecture-level cities in China. Every year, with more than 98 percent of the days having good air quality, the city ranks first in Fujian province, and its water quality is also among best in the country.

As a national demonstration area for ecological protection and construction, Sanming will continue to turn its ecological advantages into advantages for development. While promoting transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, it has also facilitated the development of new business models and achieved branding of culture, tourism, health and wellness industries.