Shanghai university opens country’s first bachelor’s degree program for domestic helpers

Shanghai Open University, an education institution which carries out open and distance education for adults, has launched the country’s first bachelor’s degree program for people working in the housekeeping business, CCTV.com reported.

(Photo/CCTV.com)

Planning to recruit about 100 students for the program, so far more than 100 domestic service industry insiders have signed up for the project.

With the first group of students beginning classes next spring, courses such as economics and management will be included in the program. Zhang Jin, vice president of the university, said the program focuses on both theories and practices.

Statistics indicate that there are about 500,000 domestic helpers in Shanghai, and there is still a lack of professional talent, including managers of domestic service organizations and housekeepers. It is projected that the industry will see a shortage of 200,000 professional talents in the next five years.