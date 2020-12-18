Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Shanghai university opens country’s first bachelor’s degree program for domestic helpers

(People's Daily Online)    15:10, December 18, 2020

Shanghai Open University, an education institution which carries out open and distance education for adults, has launched the country’s first bachelor’s degree program for people working in the housekeeping business, CCTV.com reported.

(Photo/CCTV.com)

Planning to recruit about 100 students for the program, so far more than 100 domestic service industry insiders have signed up for the project.

With the first group of students beginning classes next spring, courses such as economics and management will be included in the program. Zhang Jin, vice president of the university, said the program focuses on both theories and practices.

Statistics indicate that there are about 500,000 domestic helpers in Shanghai, and there is still a lack of professional talent, including managers of domestic service organizations and housekeepers. It is projected that the industry will see a shortage of 200,000 professional talents in the next five years.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York