Education serves as industry with the most satisfying jobs: report

Education, consumer durables and health care serve as the top 3 industries with the most satisfying jobs, while IT Internet, trade and retail, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry are the industries on the opposite end of the spectrum, according to a recently released report.

A teacher celebrates birthday for students at a special school in Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, Nov. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

The "talent attractiveness report 2020" released by Maimai, a China-based career and social-networking platform, indicated that the three industries with the highest overall job satisfaction are education and scientific research, consumer durables, health care and medicine.

The industries with the least satisfying jobs are: trade, wholesale, retail, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, fishing, IT and Internet.

Although the sense of happiness is low for practitioners in the IT Internet industry, there is still a large inflow of talent into the industry, due to high salary availability.

There has also been a significant outflow of talent from industries such as life services, manufacturing and finance, with an urgent need for highly talented professionals on algorithm and cloud computing.

The development of audio, video and leisure industry has boosted the demand for professionals on audio, video and graphic development; the rise of live-streaming and online education in 2020 has also made live streamers and tutors more scared than before.