Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:47, December 17, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

A total of seven imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Wednesday, the commission said in its daily report.

One new suspected case was reported in Heilongjiang. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,068 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,808 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 260 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,777 by Wednesday, including 301 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,842 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Wednesday, and 6,792 close contacts remained under medical observation.

