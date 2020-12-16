Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
Germany reports 27,728 new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    16:38, December 16, 2020

BERLIN, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Germany reported on Wednesday 27,728 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 1,379,238, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The country's COVID-19 deaths in the same period rose by 952, taking the nationwide death toll to 23,427, the data showed.

Germany will enter a stricter lockdown from Wednesday, closing non-essential shops and limiting the size of private gatherings, Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders agreed on Sunday.

The tighter restrictive measures, which will be effective until Jan. 10, were in response to an "exponential growth" in the number of COVID-19 cases in Germany, according to a policy paper.

