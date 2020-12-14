China expects to have a 10-trillion-yuan domestic tourism market in the next five years

China is expected to have a large domestic tourism market with an annual average of 10 billion tourists and 10 trillion yuan (about $1.53 trillion) of consumption in the next five years, according to a recent report.

Locals wave to tourists at Lulang Township in Nyingchi City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Rufeng)

According to the China Tourism Group Development Report (2020) recently released by the China Tourism Academy, in 2019, the number of domestic tourists reached 6 billion, inbound tourists reached 145.3 million, and the total tourism revenue for the whole year was 6.6 trillion yuan.

The report predicted that in the next five years, the domestic tourism market will maintain a comprehensive contribution rate of more than 10 percent to the national economy and social employment.

The report further analyzed that as tourism has become an important part of people's daily life, the cultural aspects of tourism are being further enhanced.

The results of a survey conducted by the China Tourism Academy in June this year indicated that 78.3 percent of the respondents believe that cultural experience is the main or at least part of the purpose of their travels.