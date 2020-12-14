Launching ceremony of ICLEW 2020 successfully held

The“International Chinese Language Education Week 2020 (the ICLEW 2020)---- New Projects, New Partnership & New Progress”was officially launched on December 14 at Wutong Auditorium of Beijing Language and Culture University.

The launching ceremony is held by Beijing Language and Culture University and the Center for Language Education and Cooperation. Tian Xuejun, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Education and Chairman of the National Language Commission attended the launching ceremony and delivered a video speech. Member of the Standing Committee of the NPC, Chairman of the Hong Kong-based Sunwah Group Dr. Jonathan K S Choi; Member of the CPPCC, Anchor of CGTN, Mentor of “Chinese Bridge” Champions Hai Xia; and heads of Beijing Language and Culture University, the British Embassy in Beijing, Bankhai Technical College of Thailand, International Society for Chinese Language Teaching, Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) of Hungary, University of Aegean of Greece, the Egyptian Embassy in Beijing and the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, delivered themed speeches. More than 150 university faculty and students are present and over 1600 audiences from more than 100 countries attended the launching ceremony online.

Tian Xuejun pointed out that language is the tool for communication and the carrier of culture. Learning and mastering different languages is of great importance to promoting economic and trade cooperation, cross-cultural learning, and people-to-people exchanges. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has restricted mobility between countries and widened the physical distance between peoples, it will not alienate our hearts. The enthusiasm of people in all countries, especially of young people, to learn each other’s languages will not wane.

Tian said that after years of development, more than 70 countries have incorporated Chinese into their national curriculum system, and more than 4000 overseas universities have offered Chinese language courses. According to statistics, there are about 25 million people learning Chinese outside China, and nearly 200 million people have learned and used Chinese, which have laid a broad and solid foundation for international Chinese language education. Even facing the challenge posed by the pandemic, the development of international Chinese language education has not slowed down this year. Schools and institutions at all levels at home and abroad have taken the initiative to adapt to the changes. They have strived to use Internet, artificial intelligence and other technologies to explore new models and build new platforms for international Chinese language education, thus bringing this common endeavor into a new era by integrating the online and offline methods.

Tian said, the world’s first Online Chinese Classroom was officially launched at the University of Aegean of Greece two months ago. It adopted a tailored development pattern with a class teaching system. It combines live broadcasts and group tutorials, with teachers teach online, and each student equipped with paper textbooks and customized app software to ensure a good learning experience. Two weeks ago, the “Global Chinese Learning Platform” was launched in Qingdao, which uses intelligent speech and AI technology to serve Chinese learners worldwide.

Tian said that the pandemic has accelerated the application of new technologies and driven the reform of language learning. The theme of the ICLEW 2020 is “New Projects, New Partnership and New Progress”, which demonstrates the development trend of international Chinese language education. China is ready to work with different countries to strengthen the two-way exchange and cooperation in language education. At the same time, Chinese and international enterprises and social organizations are welcome to actively participate in international Chinese language education, to create new development forms, shape up new cooperation models, promote the construction of online Chinese language education platforms, resources and standards, and advance the integrated development of online and offline Chinese language education. It is believed that with the care and the support of different governments, enterprises and institutions, and with the joint efforts of Chinese language learners, lovers and educators from all countries, international Chinese language education will surely usher in a new era of development and step up to a new level, thus contributing to the friendship and cooperation between China and other countries, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind!

Liu Li, President of Beijing Language and Culture University shared main practices of the University in the development of international Chinese language education. Matt Burney, Minister of Culture and Education of the British Embassy in Beijing introduced the experience of the Mandarin Excellence Programme (MEP) and other China-UK cooperation programs. Prateep Chultlert, Director of Bankhai Technical College of Thailand spoke highly of the featured program “Chinese + TVET” implemented between the two countries. Zhong Yinghua, President of Tianjin Normal University and President of International Society for Chinese Language Teaching, put forward new business models for International Chinese language education by social organizations and institutions. Hamar Imre, Vice Rector of Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) of Hungary reviewed the China-Hungary cooperation on Chinese language programs in the universities. Chryssi Vitsilaki, Rector of the University of Aegean of Greece reported to the Forum on the progress of the world’s first Online Chinese Classroom. Omayma Ghanem Zaidan, Head of the Egyptian Bureau for Cultural, Educational and Scientific Affairs of the Egyptian Embassy in Beijing, presented the new achievements of Chinese language education in primary and secondary schools in Egypt under joint efforts. Hai Xia shared her stories and experience with “Chinese Bridge” University Students Competition; Dr. Johnathan Choi discussed on the prospect of engaging enterprises in international Chinese language education.

Ma Jianfei, Director General of the Center for Chinese Language and Cooperation(CLEC), said that as a professional educational institution for international Chinese language education, the main functions of CLEC include, coordinating the work on building an international Chinese language education resource system of relevant standards for international Chinese language education, teachers, textbooks, tests, etc.; supporting the exchanges between scholars, teachers and students from different countries; operating international Chinese language education programs such as Chinese language tests, “Chinese Bridge” series, “Confucius China Studies”, and International Chinese language Teachers’ Scholarships; and striving to promote the two-way language exchange and cooperation between China and other countries. Moving forward, CLEC will continue to be committed to promoting the sustainable and high-quality development of international Chinese language education, innovating and improving the international Chinese language education programs satisfying different demands, working onto build new partnerships on various levels, expanding the “circle of friends” and attracting more members to join the “big family” of international Chinese language education.

After the speech session, all guests activated the crystal globe, symbolizing the big family of the international Chinese education, and officially launched the series of events during the ICLEW 2020.

The International Chinese Language Education Week 2020 is initiated by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, and co-hosted by more than 20 renowned universities, professional institutions, social organizations and enterprises, such as Peking University, Beijing Language and Culture University, International Society for Chinese Language Teaching (ISCLT), Chinese International Education Foundation, Chinese Testing International, and Hanfeng Education, etc.. Through online and offline events and mainly online, the ICLEW 2020 is aiming at building a new platform for the Chinese learners, lovers and educators across the globe to showcase their achievements and share good practices, enhance coordination and discuss plans for future development. It is also an innovative way to continue the annual International Chinese Language Education Conference against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ICLEW2020 holds 23 events covering more than 60 topics, including the Vision and Mission of International Chinese Language Education, Innovations and Development of International Chinese Language Education, Professional Development of Chinese Language Teachers, Online Teaching Resources Construction, “Chinese + TVET” Projects, and Chinese Language Education Policies in Different Countries and Regions, etc.. It aims to innovate and enhance the international Chinese language education system through building new partnerships on different levels, and promote the sustainable and high-quality development of international Chinese language education. There are online experience events as well, such as ‘Hanzi Landscape’, ‘Food is Heaven’, and ‘Singing & Learn Chinese’.