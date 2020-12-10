Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
China gains stronger global trade position amid COVID-19 crisis: leading U.S. media

(Xinhua)    14:19, December 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China has gained a stronger global trade position while the COVID-19 crisis continues to hamper the economies of the United States and Europe, said Fortune magazine on Wednesday.

Official statistics show China's trade surplus soared in November, a sign of the country's recovery from the pandemic and the extent to which other countries are relying on Chinese goods, said the magazine in an article.

China's economy is in the midst of an impressive recovery from an outbreak that struck it before the rest of the world, it noted, adding that the trade surplus also speaks to the impact of lockdowns on Western economies.

Despite the U.S. efforts to redress the balance of trade in Washington's favor, China will end 2020 in a better place, which has apparently overcome a virus that continues to plague the West's economy.

