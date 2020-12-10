Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Cross-border trade settlement in renminbi at 633.8 billion yuan in November

(Xinhua)    10:46, December 10, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Renminbi-denominated cross-border trade settlement hit 633.8 billion yuan (about 97.06 billion U.S. dollars) in November, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Of the total, 445.8 billion yuan came from cross-border trade in goods, and 188 billion yuan came from cross-border trade in services and other current account items, said the People's Bank of China.

Yuan-denominated direct investment settlement stood at 313.1 billion yuan in November, with 88 billion yuan from outbound direct investment and 225.1 billion yuan from inbound foreign direct investment.

In 2019, yuan-denominated cross-border trade settlement amounted to 6.04 trillion yuan.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York