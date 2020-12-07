Smart bracelets will "lead" more than 1,000 mentally handicapped people home safely in NE China's Liaoning

Sun Yuanming, the person in charge of the customized bracelet project, introduces the use of the smart bracelets. (Chinanews.com/Li Jie)

Heping district of Shenyang city, capital of northeast China's Liaoning province, has recently distributed free customized intelligent positioning bracelets to 1,246 people with intellectual disabilities, as part of the efforts to bring safety and convenience to the disabled and their families.

The intelligent positioning bracelets enable the families to track the geographical location of the mentally disabled in real time through their mobile phones, greatly ensuring their safety while traveling and reducing their risk of getting lost.

Thanks to the management function making it possible to set the travel range, whenever the user exceeds the set range, the bracelets can automatically set off an alarm, providing a safety barrier.

The bracelets were distributed to those in need on December 3, the International Day of Disabled Persons.

"There is only one button on the bracelet, the heart rate and blood pressure can be measured with one click, the body temperature can be measured with two clicks, and the intercom function can be activated with three clicks," said Sun Yuanming, the person in charge of the customized bracelet project.