Ghana FA calls for U-20 team to win sub-regional soccer tournament

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku has urged the Black Satellites, the country's male U20 soccer team, to clinch the 2020 West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Cup of Nations in Benin.

He said the team has the responsibility to take Ghana to the FIFA U-20 World Cup as being at the global youth tournament is the country's ultimate vision.

"Ghana wants to be at the U20 world cup and to be competitive but before that, we need to conquer WAFU and conquer Africa," he said when the players and technical team visited him at the FA headquarters in Accra late Thursday when leaving the country for the tournament.

"Our FA has absolute belief in the technical team and the players who have been chosen and we have no doubt that when officially the battle lines are drawn in Benin, you will rise up to the occasion," Okraku said.

Ghana is paired alongside Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire in the U20 WAFU tournament scheduled between Dec. 5 to 19. The competition will serve as a qualifier for the 2021 Africa U20 championship.